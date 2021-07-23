Advertisement

Congested with protesters, part of Highway 32 closes

Eight miles of Highway 32 between Thief River Falls and St. Hilaire, MN is closed until further...
Eight miles of Highway 32 between Thief River Falls and St. Hilaire, MN is closed until further notice.(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Part of Highway 32 in Pennington County is closed because the Minnesota State Patrol says it’s not safe for protesters or people driving in the area.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed Highway 32 between Pennington County Road 7 and County Road 3 beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 23. The eight-mile stretch of road will remain closed until further notice.

Officials say the area has become extremely congested with people, campsites and cars parked near the road. As a result, it is becoming increasingly difficult to ensure the safety of protestors and people driving.

People in the area along Highway 32 can leave the site and residents are allowed access to their homes. The Minnesota State Patrol and local law enforcement will be on site to enforce the road closure.

Drivers are encouraged to use County Road 17 as a detour. MnDOT and the State Patrol remain in close contact with Red Lake Nation tribal leadership, local law enforcement and other partners to evaluate the situation and determine when the road closure will be lifted.

