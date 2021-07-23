Advertisement

Catalytic converter stolen off North Fargo family’s car in broad daylight

By Aaron Walling
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in the Rosewood neighborhood in North Fargo had their catalytic converter stolen off their car Thursday afternoon. According to the family, the theft happened in broad daylight and it was caught on camera.

“I never would have thought it would happen to us broad daylight, right outside our house.” said Jessica Lovell-Opdahl.

The car belonged to Lovell-Opdahl’s daughter, and a neighbor saw the thief getting under the vehicle to saw off the converter. They then contacted the family who was not at home at the time.

“Upon hearing that I called 911 to let police know what was going on in hopes of them catching this person in the act.” said Lovell-Opdahl.

Underneath the car, it is clear that the converter was cut off. The neighbor saw the man in the video use an electric saw. The Lovell-Opdahl’s want to make people aware that it can happen to anyone, whether you are in Downtown Fargo or in a quiet neighborhood up north.

“So if he’s dumb enough to do this in broad daylight, he would be willing to do this any point in time. So I literally just want him off the street.” said Lovell-Opdahl.

If you have any information on this theft, contact Fargo PD.

Fargo PD have an initiative in place where car owners can go to OK Tire and have their catalytic converters marked for free.

