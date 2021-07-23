Blueberries soon ripe for the picking at MN state forests

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - If you’re wanting to get outside and forage for some native blueberries, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has you covered.

The DNR put together a list of forests in the state where berries have been spotted and you’re allowed to pick them.

The list of berry-approved forests includes:

-Badoura Jack Pine Woodland, Hubbard County

-Hovland Woods, Cook County

-La Salle Lake, Hubbard County

-Lutsen, Cook County

-Moose Mountain, St. Louis County

-Myhr Creek Ridge, Cook County

-Prairie Bush Clover, Jackson County

-Spring Beauty Northern Hardwoods, Cook County

The DNR also wants to remind people about the safety of eating wild berries. They say berries are edible if they have a crown, or a blossom mark resembling a crown opposite of the stem. Blueberries, huckleberries and juneberries all have that mark.

