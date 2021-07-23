ALS Association looking for volunteers to help at upcoming walk

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Walk to Defeat ALS is just over a week away and The ALS Association is looking for a little help to make the event the best it can be. They are looking for more volunteers for the July 31 walk in Fargo.

This year, they’re encouraging you to walk with your family in your neighborhood, form a team, or walk at one of the in-person events. Organizers say money raised is critical to advance research, care, and advocacy for the ALS community across North Dakota.

The Walk in Fargo is at Urban Plains Park, located at 5050 30th Avenue South. Festivities start at 9:00 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:00 a.m. You can donate or find more information about the event here, or click here if you’d like to volunteer.

If you have any questions about the Walk to Defeat ALS, website, or fundraising assistance, contact Rachel Pischtek at walk@alsmn.org or 612-672-0484.

