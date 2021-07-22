Woman crashes into road grader, flown to hospital
NEAR WILLMAR, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One woman has serious injuries after authorities say she smashed into a road grader.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Wednesday, July 21 around 11:30 a.m. on a country road near Willmar, MN.
The crash report says 62-year-old Mary Crowley of Iowa didn’t stop for a yield sign at an intersection and crashed into the grader.
She was flown to to the hospital for what’s described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the road grader was not hurt.
