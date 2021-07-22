Advertisement

Woman crashes into road grader, flown to hospital

File photo of a road grader. Not the actual machine involved in the crash. (AP Photo/Jonathan...
File photo of a road grader. Not the actual machine involved in the crash. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)(AP)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEAR WILLMAR, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One woman has serious injuries after authorities say she smashed into a road grader.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Wednesday, July 21 around 11:30 a.m. on a country road near Willmar, MN.

The crash report says 62-year-old Mary Crowley of Iowa didn’t stop for a yield sign at an intersection and crashed into the grader.

She was flown to to the hospital for what’s described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the road grader was not hurt.

