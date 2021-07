FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Breaking News out of south Fargo: A two-alarm fire at 1431 Oak Manor Avenue. Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire in a garage unit of the apartment buildings at that address.

The call came in at 1:30 Thursday morning.

We’ll have all the latest on the Valley Today 4:30-8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.