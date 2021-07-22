Advertisement

Sanford Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine by November 1

When Pfizer and BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical company to receive emergency use authorization for its COVID vaccine, a Louisville woman was one of the first people to receive it during Pfizer’s clinical trial three months earlier.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health is requiring all employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 1. This includes employees at all of its Good Samaritan Society locations. They say it’s another important step to ensure the safest environment for patients, residents and staff during the pandemic.

“This is the right thing to do for our patients and residents, people and communities,” said Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health. “As more contagious COVID-19 variants continue to spread and threaten our communities, we must do everything we can to protect each other and our loved ones.”

“Nearly all new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people, and the overwhelming data confirms that the vaccines are not only safe, but the best and most reliable way to prevent transmission of the virus,” said Jeremy Cauwels, M.D., chief physician at Sanford Health.

More than 90% of clinicians and 70% of nurses at Sanford are fully vaccinated.

Sanford Health employees are already required to have several other vaccines, including the annual flu shot. Under the new policy, any COVID-19 vaccine received in the past 12 months will qualify for the 2021 requirement.

Unvaccinated employees can get their COVID-19 vaccination at any time, but must report it by November 1. Sanford Health will allow certain exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

