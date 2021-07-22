The National Weather Service adds new categories to emergency alerts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The National Weather Service (NWS) added “Destructive” and Considerable” damage threat categories to their emergency alerts and will begin August 2.

The new destructive thunderstorm category lets the public know urgent action is needed, a life-threatening event is occurring and may cause substantial damage to property. Storms categorized as destructive will trigger Wireless Emergency Alerts straight to your phone.

“The National Weather Service will better convey the severity and potential impacts from thunderstorm winds and hail by adding a “damage threat” tag to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, similar to our Tornado and Flash Flood Warning,” they stated.

On average, only 10% of all severe thunderstorms reach the destructive category nationwide, each year, according to NWS.

