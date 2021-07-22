Advertisement

The National Weather Service adds new categories to emergency alerts

The new destructive thunderstorm category conveys to the public urgent action is needed
Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category...
Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.(Source:)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The National Weather Service (NWS) added “Destructive” and Considerable” damage threat categories to their emergency alerts and will begin August 2.

The new destructive thunderstorm category lets the public know urgent action is needed, a life-threatening event is occurring and may cause substantial damage to property. Storms categorized as destructive will trigger Wireless Emergency Alerts straight to your phone.

“The National Weather Service will better convey the severity and potential impacts from thunderstorm winds and hail by adding a “damage threat” tag to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, similar to our Tornado and Flash Flood Warning,” they stated.

On average, only 10% of all severe thunderstorms reach the destructive category nationwide, each year, according to NWS.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated Andrea Payne mugshot
Woman who helped cover-up grisly Moorhead murder back in jail on alleged probation violation
Two-alarm fire in South Fargo
Flames shooting to the sky: firefighters deal with massive apartment fire
Echo in the emergency vet in Lisbon
Man claims Milnor kennel’s maltreatment led to death, Sargent County investigating
Residents voice concerns of safety with limited access to their homes
Caged in by construction, residents voice concerns of safety
Crews put ladders up to balconies as they respond to an apartment fire along 15th St. S.
Fire crews rush to apartment fire, people forced to evacuate

Latest News

Fire at 710 12th Street North in Moorhead on July 20, 2021.
Man dies after kitchen fire
6:00PM News July 22 - Part 2
6:00PM News July 22 - Part 2
6:00PM News July 22 - Part 1
6:00PM News July 22 - Part 1
6:00PM Weather July 22
6:00PM Weather July 22