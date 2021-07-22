Advertisement

Moorhead police tackle short chase, suspects ditch car and run

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A traffic stop for driving without headlights quickly turned into a police chase and a search for suspects.

Police say around 1 a.m. on Thursday, July 22 they tried pulling over a vehicle around 17th St. and 9th Ave. S. for driving without headlights on.

The car in question then took off and police tracked it for five blocks, before the driver and everyone in the vehicle ditched the car and ran.

Authorities say they were not able to find the suspects, and a search of the car didn’t find any drugs or guns.

No other information about the short chase is available at this time.

