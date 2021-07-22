Man dies in Otter Tail County ATV crash

WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man was found unresponsive in rural Wadena on July 21st after crashing his ATV.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 6:30 p.m., when the 39-year-old was driving down a dirt road in Compton Township and lost control.

Police say the ATV ran into a ditch, throwing the driver from the vehicle. They attempted CPR, but were not able to save his life.

The crash is still under investigation and the victim’s name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

