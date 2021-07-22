Advertisement

Man dies after kitchen fire

Fire at 710 12th Street North in Moorhead on July 20, 2021.
Fire at 710 12th Street North in Moorhead on July 20, 2021.(Valley News Live)
By Mike Morken
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Associated Press) - A man who was injured in a Moorhead house fire earlier this week has died, city officials said Thursday.

The victim, 62-year-old Robert Blue, of Moorhead, died Wednesday at a Fargo, North Dakota hospital. Moorhead police are investigating the cause of death.

The fire was reported by someone walking by the house shortly after noon Tuesday. Police evacuated a daycare provider and several children who were the house. They were not injured.

The home is only used as a daycare and no one lives there, police said. The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which appears to have started in a second-floor kitchen.

