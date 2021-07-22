Man dies after kitchen fire
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Associated Press) - A man who was injured in a Moorhead house fire earlier this week has died, city officials said Thursday.
The victim, 62-year-old Robert Blue, of Moorhead, died Wednesday at a Fargo, North Dakota hospital. Moorhead police are investigating the cause of death.
The fire was reported by someone walking by the house shortly after noon Tuesday. Police evacuated a daycare provider and several children who were the house. They were not injured.
The home is only used as a daycare and no one lives there, police said. The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which appears to have started in a second-floor kitchen.
