Advertisement

Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival

Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on June 9 with both live and prerecorded segments.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Jake Draugelis and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Country music star Luke Combs paid for the funeral expenses for three men who died at the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway this month, WILX-TV reported.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were in a trailer at a campground near the concert when they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Two others who were in the trailer survived the incident.

A publicist for Combs confirmed that he paid for the funerals, but said the musician didn’t wish to provide a comment on the matter.

Combs was one of the headliners playing at the concert last weekend.

Copyright 2021 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated Andrea Payne mugshot
Woman who helped cover-up grisly Moorhead murder back in jail on alleged probation violation
Two-alarm fire in South Fargo
Flames shooting to the sky: firefighters deal with massive apartment fire
Echo in the emergency vet in Lisbon
Man claims Milnor kennel’s maltreatment led to death, Sargent County investigating
Residents voice concerns of safety with limited access to their homes
Caged in by construction, residents voice concerns of safety
Crews put ladders up to balconies as they respond to an apartment fire along 15th St. S.
Fire crews rush to apartment fire, people forced to evacuate

Latest News

Fire at 710 12th Street North in Moorhead on July 20, 2021.
Man dies after kitchen fire
A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida
FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. The Biden administration...
Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks
Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category...
The National Weather Service adds new categories to emergency alerts
6:00PM News July 22 - Part 2
6:00PM News July 22 - Part 2