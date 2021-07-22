Is it too early to be thinking about snow removal for the winter?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may seem strange to be talking about snow removal now, but companies that provide the service say it isn’t.

Many say now is the time to start securing contracts and if you don’t you might miss out.

“Seasons transition really fast and some people aren’t aware of getting on company’s schedules,” said Jonah Funk, the owner of Funk Lawn Care Service. “Things fill up fast.”

Securing clients early helps determine how many employees for the companies to hire for the season.

