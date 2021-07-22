Advertisement

Is it too early to be thinking about snow removal for the winter?

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may seem strange to be talking about snow removal now, but companies that provide the service say it isn’t.

Many say now is the time to start securing contracts and if you don’t you might miss out.

“Seasons transition really fast and some people aren’t aware of getting on company’s schedules,” said Jonah Funk, the owner of Funk Lawn Care Service. “Things fill up fast.”

Securing clients early helps determine how many employees for the companies to hire for the season.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath of the fire which destroyed Gigi's Playhouse and several other businesses on May 11,...
Juvenile identified as suspect in Fargo strip mall arson
Tessa Jaksa
UPDATE: Robbery suspect caught in Moorhead
Hopkins, officer involved shooting investigation
‘This was unnecessary.’: Girlfriend of Moorhead suspect shot at by officer speaks out
Clauson mugshot
Two girls kidnapped from park in Stephen, Minnesota
Potato Lake is just north of Park Rapids, MN.
Authorities searching for suspect in theft string along MN lake

Latest News

DRONE VIDEO: SkyTracker 5 outside Live 5 studios
Drone Camp For Kids offers free instruction, drones
Janelle Slow-Anderson Facebook post
Viewer makes claims of discrimination against healthcare employees
For starters, Navy sailors will read to children in the park, host a Great Lakes band...
Navy Week arrives in Fargo
A drought in the Midwest is causing cities to implement water restrictions.
Midwest drought causing cities to implement water restrictions