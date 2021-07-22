Historic flight scheduled for the Fargo Airsho

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A historic flight in aviation is making its way to the Fargo Airsho. Attendees will see a Yak and Waco aircrafts in the sky at the same time and this has never been done before.

The Yak is a Russian plane with two engines with a jet engine underneath. The Waco is a 1939 aircraft that has a prop engine and newly added jet engine. Both aircrafts will fly solo, but the iconic flight comes from them flying together since it has never been done before.

Fargo native Commander Brian C. Kesselring will be the Flight Leader. There will even be a race between 300 miles an hour jet powered truck against a B-25. With the continuous hazy skies from the Canadian wildfires, the Blue Angels say they have all weather predictions covered.

“We have been observing the smoke in the air recently,” said Dick Halstad, Co-Chairman of the Fargo Airsho. “Yes, it could be an issue to be concerned about but every morning before the show, we have a briefing where all of the performers sit down and look at weather conditions.”

The show will run on Saturday, July 24th and Sunday, July 25th at the Hector International Airport. Gates will open at 9:30am with the show beginning at 11:00am. The show is expected to end around 4:00pm.

This show has provided over $600,000 to programs like the Roger Maris Cancer Center, the new Sanford hospital, and the Fargo Air Museum.

