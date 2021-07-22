Advertisement

Governor Walz to visit Polk County farm to survey drought, visit farmers

Crops affected by drought
Crops affected by drought(KFYR)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
POLK CO. Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Governor Tim Walz will be in Polk County on Thursday.

Governor Walz and Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen will visit a farm in Polk County to survey the drought and discuss its impact with farmers.

They say they want to get a first hand look at the severe statewide drought conditions.

