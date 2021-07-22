Governor Walz to visit Polk County farm to survey drought, visit farmers
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
POLK CO. Minn. (Valley News Live) -
Governor Tim Walz will be in Polk County on Thursday.
Governor Walz and Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen will visit a farm in Polk County to survey the drought and discuss its impact with farmers.
They say they want to get a first hand look at the severe statewide drought conditions.
