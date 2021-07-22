FPD say man with ballistic vest, gun on Fargo bike path did nothing illegal

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A flurry of 911 calls went off to Fargo Police officers Wednesday night after those in the area of Brunsdale Park stated a man was walking around with a gun and bulletproof vest.

FPD says they responded to the 1700 block of 27th Ave. S. and eventually made contact with the man who was sitting on a bench along the bike path. Officers say the man was cooperative and provided officers with his ID and concealed weapons permit.

Officers say the man did have a holster with a handgun in plain view on his hip, which is legal in North Dakota. The man stated how he dressed was how he always did and wasn’t going to change. FPD says he continued on his way out of the area after the officers’ interaction with him.

FPD encourages you to continue to report activity that appears to be suspicious or alarming, such as this incident.

