Advertisement

FPD say man with ballistic vest, gun on Fargo bike path did nothing illegal

A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated...
A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated by authorities.(AP)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A flurry of 911 calls went off to Fargo Police officers Wednesday night after those in the area of Brunsdale Park stated a man was walking around with a gun and bulletproof vest.

FPD says they responded to the 1700 block of 27th Ave. S. and eventually made contact with the man who was sitting on a bench along the bike path. Officers say the man was cooperative and provided officers with his ID and concealed weapons permit.

Officers say the man did have a holster with a handgun in plain view on his hip, which is legal in North Dakota. The man stated how he dressed was how he always did and wasn’t going to change. FPD says he continued on his way out of the area after the officers’ interaction with him.

FPD encourages you to continue to report activity that appears to be suspicious or alarming, such as this incident.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated Andrea Payne mugshot
Woman who helped cover-up grisly Moorhead murder back in jail on alleged probation violation
Echo in the emergency vet in Lisbon
Man claims Milnor kennel’s maltreatment led to death, Sargent County investigating
Two-alarm fire in South Fargo
Flames shooting to the sky: firefighters deal with massive apartment fire
Residents voice concerns of safety with limited access to their homes
Caged in by construction, residents voice concerns of safety
The driver was seen recklessly traveling on 16th Avenue South before losing control and...
Fargo Police searching for driver who ran from crash scene

Latest News

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling the muffins, sold across the...
Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Noon Weather - July 22
Noon Weather - July 22
Noon News Part 2 - July 22
Noon News Part 2 - July 22
Noon News Part 1 - July 22
Noon News Part 1 - July 22