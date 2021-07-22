Advertisement

Fire crews rush to apartment fire, people forced to evacuate

Crews put ladders up to balconies as they respond to an apartment fire along 15th St. S.
(Brian Sherrod, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters rushed to an apartment fire in South Fargo and forced people living there to evacuate for their safety.

The call for the fire came in around 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 22 in the 2600 block of 15th St. S. That’s just a few blocks away from where fire crews were fighting a major apartment fire minutes earlier.

In this fire, crews had ladders going up to a second story balcony and were venting the building of all the smoke.

Our Valley Today reporter on scene says five fire trucks were on scene along with police.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to investigate.

