Fire crews rush to apartment fire, people forced to evacuate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters rushed to an apartment fire in South Fargo and forced people living there to evacuate for their safety.

The call for the fire came in around 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 22 in the 2600 block of 15th St. S. That’s just a few blocks away from where fire crews were fighting a major apartment fire minutes earlier.

In this fire, crews had ladders going up to a second story balcony and were venting the building of all the smoke.

Our Valley Today reporter on scene says five fire trucks were on scene along with police.

