A Fargo vandalism leaves a couple of cars seriously damaged

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A couple of people will have to fork over some cash to repair their cars after a vandal did some serious damage.

The vandalism happened on 9th Avenue Circle between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue South in Fargo.

Someone we talked to in the neighborhood says this kind of thing is only getting worse.

The two cars that were damaged were parked on the street.

The windows were smashed and even the side view mirrors were destroyed or completely torn off.

One woman, who lives in the area, says she has noticed a lot more vandalism happening within the last week.

She was a victim herself.

Her car was keyed.

She says she could not imagine experiencing this type of damage.

Another person we spoke to said he saw a woman using a large brick to vandalize both of the vehicles.

Hopefully, that will be a clue to solving this crime.

If you saw something in this area of 9th Avenue Circle, please contact police.

