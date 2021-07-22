Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong/Severe Storm Chance

Heat continues into next week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Highs in Fargo today warm into the low-90s to mid-90s. It will be on the humid/muggy side as well today. We will see a chance for scattered severe storms in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region highlighted in a Slight (level 2 of 5) risk for severe weather today. Large hail up to the size of golf balls and damaging wind gusts to 70+ mph are possible! Have multiple ways to receive warnings and stay tuned to Valley News Live on air and online.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: The weekend isn’t looking quite as scorching hot, but upper 80s and lower 90s are still expected. A slim chance of stray storms can’t be ruled out, but most should remain dry.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Temperatures remain in the 90s for many Monday and Tuesday. Storms are possible on Monday.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected for Wednesday, though some areas south could see showers and storms. Highs are again warming into the 80s and 90s, with the chance of some triple digits west. Conditions look mainly quiet for Thursday, with highs again in the 80s and 90s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. Chance of storms, some could be strong to severe with damaging wind and large hail. Low: 73. High: 90.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 66. High: 88.

SUNDAY: A few clouds. Low: 63. High: 90.

MONDAY: Clouds increasing. Chance of storms. Low: 64. High: 92.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 68. High: 93.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Low: 67. High: 92.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 65. High: 90.

