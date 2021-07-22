Blaker Open Benefit Golf Tournament

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Blaker Open Golf Tournament is happening at Lakeview Golf Course of the Detroit Lakes Country Club this weekend.

It’s a fun-filled day of golf to support Brent Blake. In August of 2020, Brent was heading to a golf tournament in Oakes, ND when he experienced blurred vision and slurred speech. He was transported to Fargo where medical teams found and removed a brain tumor the size of a golf ball. He was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer.

Brent has a long road of treatment ahead, including travel to Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Family and friends are hosting this tournament to raise help and hope for Brent and his family. Cash/check gifts payable to “Brent Blake Benefit Fund” may be sent to Bell Bank at 3100 13th Ave. S., Fargo, ND 58103.

Registration for the Blaker Open is at 11:00 a.m. with a special presentation at 11:30 a.m. The tournament starts at noon. All registrants will receive a voucher for a pitching wedge or hybrid club.

Lots of prizes will be given away, including a custom-fit wedge valued at $350. Space is limited to 36 teams, you can find more information or register here.

The event will also include live music by Wayne McArthur, food trucks, and a silent auction throughout the day. Sign up to play golf or simply stop by to show your support.

