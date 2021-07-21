Woman who helped cover-up grisly Moorhead murder back in jail on alleged probation violation

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The woman convicted of helping cover-up a gruesome murder of a Moorhead teen is now back behind bars for violating terms of her probation.

27-year-old Andrea Payne pleaded guilty and was sentenced back in May for one felony count of aiding an offender in second-degree murder for the death of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery. A Clay County Judge sentenced her to 378 days in jail, with credit for the 378 days she already served, a $1,000 fine and up to five years of supervised probation.

Wednesday morning’s lockup list for the Clay County Jail showed Payne is back behind bars as of 2:34 p.m. Tuesday. Court records show Payne violated a term of her probation and an investigation was opened, with a warrant out for her arrest since June 22.

Documents detailing which probation term(s) Payne allegedly violated were not able to be accessed by the public as of this publication.

A Clay County Judge denied the probation violation in court Wednesday morning, with another hearing scheduled for July 26 at 11 a.m.

Records state Payne will be held in the Clay County Jail without bail or bond until her next hearing.

