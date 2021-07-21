Advertisement

Woman finds WWI veteran’s memorial flag, hopes to return it to family

By Randy Biery and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - An Iowa woman made a surprising discovery while cleaning a home: A World War I veteran’s burial flag, KWQC reported.

“His name is Ed LaRose, he was born Aug. 23, 1889,” Korri Lacy said. “He died December 23, 1982. He was a veteran of WWI ... I think that it would be neat to get it to the rightful family.”

Lacy said she was cleaning up an apartment when she found it.

“I knew it wasn’t the guy that lived there that moved out, so we did some Googling to find out who he was and where his family is at and get it to the right people,” she said.

She said she did a search of him on Google and found his date of birth and the day he died.

“I found out his name is Edward LaRose,” Lacy said. “He was born in 1889 in Ashton County, Wisconsin. He had four siblings, I found one brother buried in Rock Island Arsenal, a son buried in Knoxville, Illinois. He actually died in Eldridge, so I was looking up for any LaRoses out there, anyone I can find.”

Lacy said the veteran’s flag “deserves to be put with his people.”

“I have some veterans in my family, and I would love if someone found theirs if we were to lose one like that,” Lacy said. “It’s sad because he worked so hard for our country, somebody should’ve taken better care of them and I just want to get him in the right hands. I want to get it back to his family, so they can be proud of the man he became.”

Anyone with information about his family can contact KWQC, the information will be passed along to Lacy.

Copyright 2021 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath of the fire which destroyed Gigi's Playhouse and several other businesses on May 11,...
Juvenile identified as suspect in Fargo strip mall arson
Tessa Jaksa
UPDATE: Robbery suspect caught in Moorhead
Hopkins, officer involved shooting investigation
‘This was unnecessary.’: Girlfriend of Moorhead suspect shot at by officer speaks out
Clauson mugshot
Two girls kidnapped from park in Stephen, Minnesota
Potato Lake is just north of Park Rapids, MN.
Authorities searching for suspect in theft string along MN lake

Latest News

Richman to retire from NDSCS
NDSCS President to retire
Some officials are calling for mask mandates in areas with high infection rates and low...
Officials call for mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise
Clauson mugshot
Alleged Marshall County kidnapper also facing string of sex charges in another county
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
COVID-19 cases in US triple over 2 weeks amid misinformation