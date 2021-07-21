Advertisement

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II. The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the calculations for 2020 early Wednesday.

The drop is due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, which health officials say is responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline.

But killers other than COVID-19 played a role.

Drug overdoses pushed life expectancy down, and rising homicides were a small but significant reason for the decline for Black Americans.

