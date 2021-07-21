Advertisement

Storm damage forces Trollwood to cancel performance

Cinderella at Trollwood poster 2021
Cinderella at Trollwood poster 2021
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Even a fairy godmother was no match for Monday’s high winds.

Trollwood Performing Arts school is canceling Wednesday’s show after high winds from the storm damaged a portion of the set which crews are scrambling to fix.

An additional performance of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella has been added for Sunday, August 1 at 8:30 p.m.

Those with reserved seating tickets for Wednesday’s performance have been reschedule in the same seats for the August 1 performance.

General admission tickets have also been rescheduled for August 1.

If that performance date does not work for ticket holders, they may be rescheduled for another show (dates listed below).

Reserved seating tickets for alternative shows are subject to best available seats. The Trollwood Box Office will contact all of tonight’s ticket holders to confirm or reschedule performances.

Ticket holders may also call the Box Office directly at 218-477-6502 to reschedule.

Upcoming Performances

· July 22-24, 8:30 p.m.

o July 23rd; American Sign Language night

· July 28-August 1, 8:30 p.m.

Tickets & Information Reserved seating and general admission tickets are available. Prices range between $15-$35. For groups of 10 or more, ask about our special group rate discounts.

· Visit the Trollwood Box Office from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday

· Call the Trollwood Box Office at 218-477-6502

