Sorlie Bridge in Grand Forks closing Wednesday

Road construction
Road construction(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A major bridge in Grand Forks is going to close, causing some detours for drivers.

The Sorlie Bridge along Demers Ave. is going to close on Wednesday, July 21 for some road work.

The city says that work is expected to take about one week, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to take the detour along Hwy. 2 and use the Kennedy Bridge instead.

