Smoke, Heat, & Storms
Heat Continues All Week Long
WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We are waking up to very unhealthy air quality in the valley as wildfire smoke continues to linger. A south wind will kick in that may help to improve conditions for some of us in SE ND. However, it will likely remain smoky today along the Red River & east, as well as along the international border. We have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY today as we prepare for dangerous heat and heat index values. There is a slight chance of pop-up storms again on Wednesday.
THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Highs in Fargo Thursday and Friday warm into the mid-90s with triple digits west and north. Thursday is looking mainly dry, but there is again a chance of storms moving in on Friday.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Currently, the weekend isn’t looking quite as scorching hot, but upper 80s and lower 90s are still expected. A slight chance of stray storms can’t be ruled out, but most should remain dry.
MONDAY - TUESDAY: Temperatures remain in the 90s for many Monday and Tuesday. Storms are possible again Monday.
FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Humid. A few storms possible late. High: 85.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Low: 72. High: 95.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. Chance of storms. Low: 73. High: 94.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 69. High: 92.
SUNDAY: A few clouds. Low: 66. High: 90.
MONDAY: Clouds increasing. Chance of storms. Low: 67. High: 92.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 68. High: 93.