Smoke, Heat, & Storms

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We are waking up to very unhealthy air quality in the valley as wildfire smoke continues to linger. A south wind will kick in that may help to improve conditions for some of us in SE ND. However, it will likely remain smoky today along the Red River & east, as well as along the international border. We have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY today as we prepare for dangerous heat and heat index values. There is a slight chance of pop-up storms again on Wednesday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Highs in Fargo Thursday and Friday warm into the mid-90s with triple digits west and north. Thursday is looking mainly dry, but there is again a chance of storms moving in on Friday.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Currently, the weekend isn’t looking quite as scorching hot, but upper 80s and lower 90s are still expected. A slight chance of stray storms can’t be ruled out, but most should remain dry.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Temperatures remain in the 90s for many Monday and Tuesday. Storms are possible again Monday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Humid. A few storms possible late. High: 85.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Low: 72. High: 95.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. Chance of storms. Low: 73. High: 94.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 69. High: 92.

SUNDAY: A few clouds. Low: 66. High: 90.

MONDAY: Clouds increasing. Chance of storms. Low: 67. High: 92.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 68. High: 93.