Advertisement

Smoke, Heat, & Storms

Heat Continues All Week Long
By Hutch Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We are waking up to very unhealthy air quality in the valley as wildfire smoke continues to linger. A south wind will kick in that may help to improve conditions for some of us in SE ND. However, it will likely remain smoky today along the Red River & east, as well as along the international border. We have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY today as we prepare for dangerous heat and heat index values. There is a slight chance of pop-up storms again on Wednesday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Highs in Fargo Thursday and Friday warm into the mid-90s with triple digits west and north. Thursday is looking mainly dry, but there is again a chance of storms moving in on Friday.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Currently, the weekend isn’t looking quite as scorching hot, but upper 80s and lower 90s are still expected. A slight chance of stray storms can’t be ruled out, but most should remain dry.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Temperatures remain in the 90s for many Monday and Tuesday. Storms are possible again Monday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Humid. A few storms possible late. High: 85.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Low: 72. High: 95.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. Chance of storms. Low: 73. High: 94.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 69. High: 92.

SUNDAY: A few clouds. Low: 66. High: 90.

MONDAY: Clouds increasing. Chance of storms. Low: 67. High: 92.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 68. High: 93.

Most Read

Aftermath of the fire which destroyed Gigi's Playhouse and several other businesses on May 11,...
Juvenile identified as suspect in Fargo strip mall arson
Tessa Jaksa
UPDATE: Robbery suspect caught in Moorhead
Hopkins, officer involved shooting investigation
‘This was unnecessary.’: Girlfriend of Moorhead suspect shot at by officer speaks out
Clauson mugshot
Two girls kidnapped from park in Stephen, Minnesota
Potato Lake is just north of Park Rapids, MN.
Authorities searching for suspect in theft string along MN lake

Latest News

Noon Weather - July 21
Noon Weather - July 21
Valley Today Weather - July 21
Valley Today Weather - July 21
10:00PM Weather July 20
10:00PM Weather July 20
6:00PM Weather July 20
6:00PM Weather July 20