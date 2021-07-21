UPDATE: Silver alert cancelled for 73-year-old Minot woman

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The silver alert has been cancelled for 73-year-old Sharon Marsden. She has been safely located.

ORIGINAL: A silver alert has been issued for 73-year-old Sharon Marsden of Minot.

She is described as a white female 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

She may be wearing framed glasses, brown dress pants, and a purple pullover.

Marsden was last seen on July 19th at 8 a.m. at her residence at 909 24th Avenue in Minot.

Her husband left to go to the hospital. Marsden was supposed to pick him up on Tuesday, but did not show up.

She is believed to be driving a 2017 maroon Chrysler Pacifica with the North Dakota plates 440CAX.

Authorities say Marsden may be suffering from onset dementia.

If you have information regarding Marsden’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Minot Police Department at 701-578-8782.

The silver alert information is also available to the public by calling 511 or visiting the ND response website at www.ndresponse.gov/alert.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.