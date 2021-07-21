Advertisement

ND Commissioner Leiman seeks investments by Qatar

By Anna Johnson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ND Commissioner of Commerce, James Leiman, travelled to Qatar to encourage investments in ND. Oil and soil represent 19% of North Dakota’s economy and require capitol-intensive projects to put in the necessary infrastructure. Commissioner Leiman met with leaders in Qatar to form mutually beneficial partnerships.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clauson mugshot
Two girls kidnapped from park in Stephen, Minnesota
Tessa Jaksa
UPDATE: Robbery suspect caught in Moorhead
Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health are teaming to give away $15,000 between six people who...
North Dakota sees massive increase in COVID-19 variant cases
CONTROVERSIAL PHOTO CONTEST ENTRY
A prize-winning photo entry at Pennington County Fair causes controversy
Aftermath of the fire which destroyed Gigi's Playhouse and several other businesses on May 11,...
Juvenile identified as suspect in Fargo strip mall arson

Latest News

Dr. Scott Jensen
CDC warns of an unvaccinated pandemic, Dr. Scott Jensen responds
Small Town Spotlight - Casselton, ND
Small Town Spotlight: Casselton, ND pt 2
Small Town Spotlight - Casselton, ND
Small Town Spotlight: Casselton, ND pt 1
Zach and Connor Kvalvog
Kvalvogs bring new case alleging conspiracy in sons’ death investigation