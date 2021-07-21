ND Commissioner Leiman seeks investments by Qatar
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ND Commissioner of Commerce, James Leiman, travelled to Qatar to encourage investments in ND. Oil and soil represent 19% of North Dakota’s economy and require capitol-intensive projects to put in the necessary infrastructure. Commissioner Leiman met with leaders in Qatar to form mutually beneficial partnerships.
