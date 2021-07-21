Man Charged with Assaulting, Attempting to Disarm Grand Forks Officer

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is in jail, charged with assaulting a police officer and attempting to disarm him.

Christian Evans, 23, is charged with 3 felonies: Disarming or attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, preventing arrest and simple assault of an officer. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor for refusal to halt.

According to court records, this is all stemming from an incident in Grand Forks on Saturday. We’re working to gather more information for you. Grand Forks police aren’t commenting-- citing the active investigation.

