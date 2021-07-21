Advertisement

Man Charged with Assaulting, Attempting to Disarm Grand Forks Officer

Christian Evans
Christian Evans(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is in jail, charged with assaulting a police officer and attempting to disarm him.

Christian Evans, 23, is charged with 3 felonies: Disarming or attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, preventing arrest and simple assault of an officer. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor for refusal to halt.

According to court records, this is all stemming from an incident in Grand Forks on Saturday. We’re working to gather more information for you. Grand Forks police aren’t commenting-- citing the active investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clauson mugshot
Two girls kidnapped from park in Stephen, Minnesota
Tessa Jaksa
UPDATE: Robbery suspect caught in Moorhead
Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health are teaming to give away $15,000 between six people who...
North Dakota sees massive increase in COVID-19 variant cases
CONTROVERSIAL PHOTO CONTEST ENTRY
A prize-winning photo entry at Pennington County Fair causes controversy
Aftermath of the fire which destroyed Gigi's Playhouse and several other businesses on May 11,...
Juvenile identified as suspect in Fargo strip mall arson

Latest News

ND Commissioner of Commerce, James Leiman
ND Commissioner Leiman seeks investments by Qatar
Point of View July 20 - Part 3
Point of View KX4 - C BLOCK 7-20
Point of View July 20 - Part 2
Point of View July 20 - Part 2
Hopkins, officer involved shooting investigation
‘This was unnecessary.’: Girlfriend of Moorhead suspect shot at by officer speaks out