Inhaling wildfire smoke could lead to health complications

Inhaling wildfire smoke can bring multiple symptoms including eye and throat irritation, chest discomfort and wheezing for starters. Children, older adults and those with health complications are at higher risks.(KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As you walk out of the door this morning, most of you can probably see and even smell the haze covering our region today. It is getting so unpleasant that health experts from Sanford are encouraging people to limit their time outdoors, especially those with higher risks of health complications.

Inhaling wildfire smoke can bring multiple symptoms including eye and throat irritation, chest discomfort, wheezing, coughing, and sneezing. People with health and lung diseases, children and older adults are at the higher risks.

“When we exercise, we breathe deeper and faster so when we go outside for a fun, it makes our lungs absorb a higher level of the smoke particles and other potential harmful pollutants from that smoke,” explained Lauri Showman, Registered Respiratory Therapist, Sanford.

If you are feeling any symptoms, you should immediately go inside and turn on your air conditioning. This will bring in cleaner air. If it worsens, seek medical attention.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

