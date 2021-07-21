Advertisement

Immediate water restrictions in Barnesville

(KKTV)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Barnesville is implementing water restrictions immediately because of the severe drought conditions and the fact that they can’t use the water tower right now.

The Barnesville City Council implemented Stage 3 of the Minnesota DNR’s Statewide Drought Plan. This means people can’t water their lawns unless they were sodded or seeded this year. Car washing and filling pools is also not allowed.

Trees, shrubs and gardens may be watered using handheld devices only from 6:00-9:00 a.m. and 7:00-10:00 p.m. following the odd-even rule; on even numbered days, even numbered homes can water and on odd numbered days, odd numbered homes can water.

The hours for the Kava Family Splash Pad will be reduced to 2:00-5:00 p.m.

In addition, Barnesville’s water tower will be out of operation for four weeks due to maintenance.

Barnesville Mayor Jason Rick says he’s appreciative of the community’s willingness to work together to ensure the city has adequate water for fire protection and to protect the underground aquifers.

Anyone with questions can contact city hall at 218-354-2292.

Water restrictions are also in place in Moorhead and Dilworth. You can read more about that here.

