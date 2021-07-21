Gigi’s Playhouse still moving forward with mission after news of person of interest identified in arson case.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators aren’t providing a name, but have indicated that a juvenile is a person of interest in the arson fire that significantly damaged the Soutpointe Business Park in South Fargo.

This strip mall housed many businesses including Gigi’s Playhouse.

The May 11th fire at 3242 20th Street South caused an estimated $1.25 million in damage.

The executive director says since the fire they have been continuing to press forward in their mission of putting the families they serve first.

After the devastating loss of their original location, the playhouse has bounced around.

They have now finally found a temporary home to resume many of their programs.

The executive director says this journey has been very eye-opening.

“I don’t think we realized how hard it was on our families not having that place. GiGi’s playhouse has been a place for families for the last five and half years,” said Heather Lorenzen. “We offer educational enrichment opportunities free to families with individuals with down syndrome. In the last month, we realized without that space it is really affecting our families.”

The rebuilding process is still ongoing and the plan is to return to the Southpointe Business Park in the future.

GiGi’s Playhouse is also launching a capital campaign called “Rise Together to Rebuild.”

It will happen in four phases. The first is to rebuild and reopen.

The other phases are to create life-changing programs for individuals with Down Syndrome of all ages across the region.

GiGi’s Playhouse will be hosting its ”Golf Gore Gigi’s” tournament on July 26th at the Moorhead Country Club to help raise money for the rebuild.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.