Fargo Police searching for driver who ran from crash scene

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is searching for a driver who crashed into an apartment building at 1537 48th Street South around 11:45 Wednesday morning.

Police say a woman and baby were in the apartment at the time of the crash and were taken to the hospital for injuries.

Officers received reports that the driver was driving recklessly on 16th Avenue South, heading west toward 48th Street South. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an apartment building. Witnesses were able to provide a photo of the driver running from the crash.

The driver is described as a black male, last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red shoes.

If you have any information on who this man could be, you’re asked to call dispatch at (701) 451-7660.

