Advertisement

FAA reports 89 new unruly passenger incidents

By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s been another spike in reports of unruly passengers aboard planes in the United States.

In the past week alone, federal authorities have received reports of 89 new incidents and seven more incident filings are on the way.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, as of Tuesday, there have been more than 3,500 unruly passenger reports this year.

Most of those incidents, about 2,600, involve the federal mask requirement on public transportation.

The FAA has opened 581 investigations this year.

By comparison, the average number of cases per year over the past 15 years is about 180.

According to Transportation Security Administration, 85 of its officers have been assaulted at airport checkpoints.

Two of those incidents happened on Monday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath of the fire which destroyed Gigi's Playhouse and several other businesses on May 11,...
Juvenile identified as suspect in Fargo strip mall arson
Tessa Jaksa
UPDATE: Robbery suspect caught in Moorhead
Hopkins, officer involved shooting investigation
‘This was unnecessary.’: Girlfriend of Moorhead suspect shot at by officer speaks out
Clauson mugshot
Two girls kidnapped from park in Stephen, Minnesota
Potato Lake is just north of Park Rapids, MN.
Authorities searching for suspect in theft string along MN lake

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19...
Unvaccinated staff eyed in rising nursing home cases, deaths
People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
FILE - In this April 15, 2021 file photo, Andrew Bostad, center, talks with his mother, Brandi...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas transgender youth treatment ban
The state of Massachusetts is monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at a senior living home in Cape Cod.
New COVID outbreak at Massachusetts nursing home
Joseph O’Connor, 22, was arrested in the coastal resort town of Estepona, Spain. (Source: Gray...
UK man arrested in Spain, charged in US with Twitter hack