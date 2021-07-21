Eyes to the sky: Blue Angels start practicing in Fargo on Thursday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

You will hear them and see them soon!

The United States Navy Blue Angels will be conducting practice for the upcoming Fargo AirSho starting on Thursday.

For safety purposes, streets around Hector International Airport (2801 32nd Ave. N.) will be closed on Thursday and Friday between 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Access to Hector International Airport Terminal will be open to traffic.

Roads that will be closed are listed below:

19th Ave. N. between Dakota Dr. and 18th St. N.

Dakota Dr. from 19th Ave. N. to 12th Ave. N.

15th Ave. N. between Dakota Dr. and 18th St. N.

32nd Ave. N. west of University Dr. N.

For more information on this weekend’s show go to https://www.fargoairsho.com/

