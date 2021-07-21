Advertisement

Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES (CNN) - A dog that got carried away, figuratively and literally, while swimming in the sea was found miles from where he went in.

The dog, named Ollie, was probably exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a rocky outcropping in Wales.

The springer spaniel had jumped in for a swim and reportedly kept paddling out to sea.

He was missing for three hours and was discovered on some cliffs, roughly three miles away from where he got in.

Volunteer responders with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution rescued Ollie and returned him safely to his owner.

After his long swim, Ollie appeared to be grateful for the boat ride back.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath of the fire which destroyed Gigi's Playhouse and several other businesses on May 11,...
Juvenile identified as suspect in Fargo strip mall arson
Tessa Jaksa
UPDATE: Robbery suspect caught in Moorhead
Hopkins, officer involved shooting investigation
‘This was unnecessary.’: Girlfriend of Moorhead suspect shot at by officer speaks out
Clauson mugshot
Two girls kidnapped from park in Stephen, Minnesota
Potato Lake is just north of Park Rapids, MN.
Authorities searching for suspect in theft string along MN lake

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19...
Unvaccinated staff eyed in rising nursing home cases, deaths
People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
FILE - In this April 15, 2021 file photo, Andrew Bostad, center, talks with his mother, Brandi...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas transgender youth treatment ban
The state of Massachusetts is monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at a senior living home in Cape Cod.
New COVID outbreak at Massachusetts nursing home
Joseph O’Connor, 22, was arrested in the coastal resort town of Estepona, Spain. (Source: Gray...
UK man arrested in Spain, charged in US with Twitter hack