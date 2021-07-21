Alleged Marshall County kidnapper also facing string of sex charges in another county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A deep dive into the man investigators say kidnapped two young girls from a park earlier this month revealed he’s also already facing a laundry list of sex charges against minors in another county.

19-year-old Julio Clauson is currently being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He’s charged in two separate cases, facing five different charges relating to his conduct with young girls.

Documents filed in February 2021 charge Clauson with contributing to the delinquency of a child, as well as underaged possession of alcohol.

Police say they were called to the 600 block of E. 40th St. for a report of an underaged party at Clauson’s apartment. When police arrived, at least five 15-year-olds inside the apartment with several alcohol cans and bottles inside. Documents say police also observed two marijuana grinders, several vape pens and three bottles of e-cigarette liquid in the living room.

Documents state Clauson denied supplying or owning the alcohol or drugs.

Of the 10 young teens at the apartment, documents say six took tests that indicated they had alcohol in their system. The ages ranged from 15 to 17-years-old.

Documents say the charges were previously dismissed by the state, after Clauson stated he was going to try to join the military. However, court records state prosecutors do not think that statement is true and re-issued the criminal complaint against Clauson.

If convicted in that case, Clauson could face over a year in prison and up to a $4,000 fine.

Documents filed on June 21 charge Clauson with three felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents officers were called in October 2020 by a young girl who stated her on-and-off boyfriend was having sex with young girls between the ages of 14 and 16-years-old. The young girl claimed Clauson lied to other girls about his age to convince them to have sex with him, would offer rides in his car and then pressure them into having sex. The young girl also claimed Clauson would try to get girls drunk or high to take advantage of them.

The young girl told officers she got access to Clauson’s alternate Snapchat account and found Clauson trying to pursuade girls as young as 13 to have sex with him, documents allege.

Later that same day, police interviewed one of Clauson’s alleged victims, who was only 14 at the time. The victim stated Clauson contacted her from a fake Snapchat account and told her he was 17.

The victim told officers in May 2020 she snuck out of her family’s cabin and Clauson picked her up in his car. Documents say Clauson took the victim to his apartment in Hibbing, Minn., and later asked her if she wanted to have sex. The victim didn’t respond and Clauson started taking off the victim’s clothes, court documents say.

The victim told officers she didn’t want to tell Clauson no because she was afraid he wouldn’t give her a ride home, which she needed since her mom didn’t know she snuck out.

A second victim was later interviewed by officers who stated when she was 15-years-old she and Clauson, who she believed was named James, had sex twice in Clauson’s car during the summer of 2020. The victim stated Clauson asked her repeatedly to have sex until she finally agreed, documents say.

Court records say when Clauson was interviewed by police, he admitted to having sex with both victims.

During the interview, documents say Clauson assured police he was trying to think of the underage girls he had sex with, but said it was difficult to remember. Clauson also allegedly stated, “I know lots of girls under the age that I’ve tried to sleep with but haven’t.”

Documents say Clauson also admitted to having two Snapchat accounts so he could ‘make friends’ without his girlfriend knowing. Snapchat records showed multiple incidents of Clauson lying about his age and attempting to convince multiple underage girls to have sex with him or send him nude photos.

Records say the investigation into Clauson remains open ‘with the expectation that additional charges will be forthcoming.’

If convicted in this case, Clauson could face up to 15 years in prison.

Clauson has yet to be charged in the Marshall County kidnapping incident, as the county attorney’s office states because Clauson is already behind bars and held on a large bond, they have the luxury of time. They expect to file charges when their investigation is done, which the county attorney’s office states they expect to happen in the next week or two.

