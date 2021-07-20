Water restrictions effective immediately in Moorhead and Dilworth

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People in Moorhead and Dilworth are now under mandatory water use restrictions due to the ongoing drought conditions in Minnesota.

“The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has implemented the next provision in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan, indicating Minnesota is now in a drought warning phase,” Moorhead Public Service announced on Tuesday.

Moorhead Public Service is implementing Stage 1 restrictions in Moorhead and Dilworth, which means lawn watering and car washing will be limited to all residents based on their street address.

If your address ends in an even number, you can water your lawn on days ending with an even number only. If your address ends in an odd number, you can water your lawn on days ending with an odd number only.

In addition, Moorhead Public Service is asking that all non-essential water use for lawns, including watering of city park space and athletic spaces, should only happen between 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. They say, watering during daylight hours, especially during high temperatures, causes most of the water to evaporate.

Other ways that you can help are to avoid lawn irrigation, power washing buildings, washing cars and filling swimming pools.

The following uses are exempt from the watering restrictions:

• Gardens

• Flowers

• Newly-planted trees and shrubs

• Newly-sodded or seeded lawns

If you’re caught violating the watering restrictions, you could be fined based on the guidelines below:

Penalties for not following mandatory water use restrictions. (Moorhead Public Service)

