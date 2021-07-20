Advertisement

Progress being made on major construction project in Moorhead

Construction project along SE Main Avenue, 20th Street and 21st Street in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Construction project along SE Main Avenue, 20th Street and 21st Street in Moorhead, Minnesota.(City of Moorhead)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Although progress may not be easily visible when driving in the area, the City of Moorhead says progress is being made on the major construction project along Southeast Main Avenue, 20th Street and 21st Street.

Project officials say concrete bridge decks are complete for two bridges over 21st Street; one for BNSF Railway train traffic and the other for Otter Tail Valley Railroad traffic. A storm water pumping station is also finished.

The Otter Tail Valley Railroad track is done and and operational. BNSF trains will continue to use a temporary track until the end of October, when the permanent track is expected to be installed.

Approximately 70-percent of excavation has been completed and about 69,000 feet of structural support piling has been installed, that’s about 69-percent of the total contract amount.

People in the area may also notice some project additions, aimed at making the construction work a little more tolerable. Temporary hay bales are being replaced with sound dampening curtains to help reduce noise.

A second period of night construction is expected to follow completion of the BNSF permanent track in late October/early November.

