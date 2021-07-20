Police searching for runaway last seen entering Red River

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement is searching the Red River for a runaway teen.

17-year-old Annabella Sophia Collins, also known as Anna, was last seen walking into the Red River south of Convent Landing, at 52nd Ave S. around 5 p.m. Monday evening.

Anna is described as 5′3″, 200 lbs with long dark brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing mid-length gray athletic shorts, a black T-shirt with a yellow design, and dirty white tennis shoes.

Fargo Fire, law enforcement from Fargo Police, and from Minnesota are currently using drones to locate Anna.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call dispatch at 701.451.7660.

