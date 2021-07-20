Advertisement

One hurt after fire at in-home daycare in Moorhead

Fire at 710 12th Street North in Moorhead on July 20, 2021.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at a home in Moorhead around the noon hour on Tuesday. It happened at 710 12th Street North in Moorhead.

A home daycare is located on the main floor of the house. Moorhead Fire Captain Trent Amundsen says all of the children are safe and parents were being called to pick up their kids.

Fire crews say there was visible smoke and flames coming from the top floor when they arrived. They were able to quickly knock down the fire before they spread to the rest of the house.

One person was discovered on the top floor of the home and taken to the hospital with significant burns, according to Capt. Amundsen.

The main floor where the daycare is located has water damage and the gas and power was shut off to the entire house until the investigation is over. Fire officials say people living there will be displaced for at least one night.

