Advertisement

NDT - Top Talkers for July 20

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clauson mugshot
Two girls kidnapped from park in Stephen, Minnesota
Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health are teaming to give away $15,000 between six people who...
North Dakota sees massive increase in COVID-19 variant cases
CONTROVERSIAL PHOTO CONTEST ENTRY
A prize-winning photo entry at Pennington County Fair causes controversy
Tessa Jaksa
UPDATE: Robbery suspect caught in Moorhead
Anna was last seen Monday, July 19.
UPDATE: Missing runaway found safe

Latest News

NDT - Tony Walz Explains Lender Qualifications - July 20
NDT - Qualifications Lenders Look For - July 20
NDT - American Waterworks - July 20
NDT - American Waterworks
Fire at 710 12th Street North in Moorhead on July 20, 2021.
One hurt after fire at in-home daycare in Moorhead
NDT - A Birds Eye View Vlog - July 20
NDT - A Birds Eye View Vlog - July 20
NDT - Navy Week - July 20
NDT - Navy Week - July 20