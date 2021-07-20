Advertisement

Juvenile identified as suspect in Fargo strip mall arson

Aftermath of the fire which destroyed Gigi's Playhouse and several other businesses on May 11, 2021.(Valley News Live)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have identified the person behind the May 11th arson at a Fargo strip mall that caused $1.25 million in damages.

Police say that after a thorough investigation, they believe a juvenile started the 3-alarm fire at Southpointe Business Park. A report has been filed to juvenile court for review.

Fire officials said the fire likely started in the attic of one of the businesses and stopped at a fire wall in the middle of the building.

Every fire truck in Fargo responded, as well as some from firefighters from across the river in Moorhead. There were no civilian injuries, but one firefighter was hurt.

The businesses destroyed include Gigi’s Playhouse, North Dakota’s only Down Syndrome Achievement Center.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

