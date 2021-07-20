Advertisement

Fargo YMCA in need of lifeguards, joins United States shortage

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Across the country, local pools and centers are seeing a major lifeguard shortage. At the YMCA in Fargo, there is no exception.

With the shortage of lifeguards, the YMCA is currently cutting down pool hours and limiting access to certain pools. Getting more lifeguards hired will add more availability.

To be a Red Cross Lifeguard, you must be at least 15 years old and take the American Red Cross Life Guarding Course. This is a three-day weekend course that gets you certified for two years. The course involves a pre-swim test that includes distance swimming, grabbing weighed objects out of the bottom of the pool and treading water at surface level with your head above the water.

Anyone that applies will get an interview.

“When anyone applies, we always get that phone interview call in,” said Maxwell Ommen, Lifeguard and Safety Coordinator, YMCA. “We kind of talk about the position and I explain the day-to-day operations to see if they would be a good fit. Then we always bring them in to at least meet them face to face.”

The pay is based off experience. To apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

