Between drought and hail, farmers can’t seem to catch a break

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The June 19 weather brought some much-needed rain for farmers combating the drought, but in some places there was hail.

“So this is basically worthless to us.” said Valley United Cooperative employee Nate VanWechel as he motioned to wheat.

The rain that came through the valley was long overdue for farmers.

“With all of the good things that come we do get some negative...and when we saw the storms come yesterday we were hopeful.” said CEO of Valley United Cooperative Paul Kopplin,

Hopeful for the rain, but not so much for the hail that damaged crops east of Buxton. Kopplin said crops can recover from hail in June, but this late in the season they are a loss.

“It’s too late for wheat...the wheat would be mid-thigh, thigh high if we had the moisture we needed,” said VanWechel.

He said despite the drought, there is still some potential for some beans.

“There are many opportunities on this but we need more rain.” He said as he pointed into a field of bean plants.

Fortunately for the sugar beets, the most profitable crop for the Co-Op, VanWechel said there is still hope.

“That little bit of rain...sugar beets just love that stuff...they are already perking up.”

Contrasting on the last 2 seasons which were extremely wet, Kopplin said it’s hard when the moisture just stops.

“A year ago we were sitting saying i hope it dries out...I guess we got that wish...and it certainly did dry out.” said Kopplin.

He added there is one thing that will be the farmer’s saving grace this season; the prices of wheat, corn and beans have almost doubled due to the dry conditions. This meaning whatever can be harvested will be worth more.

