Authorities searching for suspect in theft string along MN lake

Potato Lake is just north of Park Rapids, MN.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEAR PARK RAPIDS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Sheriff’s Department in Hubbard County is searching for the suspect(s) in a string of thefts along a lake.

Authorities say thefts of fishing rods, tackle boxes and depth finders have been reported along Potato Lake near Park Rapids.

The thefts happened between Saturday, July 17 and Monday, July 19.

Anyone with information about these cases should contact the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department at 218-732-3331.

