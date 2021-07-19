Week-long celebration to enjoy events with Navy sailors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Navy Week is making its way back to Fargo and this year’s celebration features a full lineup of in-person events with something for everyone.

Sailors will be in town from July 19th to July 25th to take part in more than 85 events spread throughout Fargo and the surrounding communities. This outreach mission is to build and strengthen community relations with the U.S. Navy and the citizens of Fargo, Moorhead, and West Fargo and deepen the community’s appreciation of the Navy’s importance to national security.

Throughout the week, Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians, sailors from USS North Dakota (SSN 784), Navy History and Heritage Command, Navy Reserve sailors from Fargo’s Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC), and sailors from USS Constitution – the oldest commissioned warship afloat in the world – will volunteer with a variety of service organizations and participate in a wide range of public events. Sailors will also be visiting with area youth at the public libraries, the Boys and Girls Club, and the YMCA. The public is invited to watch the Navy Band Great Lakes perform at locations throughout the city.

Fargo Navy Week’s flag host, Vice Adm. Stuart Munsch is from North Dakota and during the week-long celebration he will meet with community, civic and state leaders. Those meetings include time with Dr. Mayor Tim Mahoney, Governor Doug Burgum, business leaders from RDO Enterprises, Grand Farm, Sanford Health Systems, SCHEELS, Veterans groups, as well as the engineering and science departments at North Dakota State University and the NDSU football team.

Fargo is one of 12 cities selected to host 2021 Navy Week. Fargo Navy Week is held in conjunction with the Fargo Airsho featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Many of the Fargo Navy Week’s events are free and open to the public. Public event highlights include:

MONDAY, JULY 19

· Little Red Reading Bus | 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. | Freed Park at Nelson Drive, Horace

· Sailors from USS North Dakota read to children in the park.

· Little Red Reading Bus | 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. | Rendezvous Park, West Fargo

· Sailors from USS North Dakota read to children in the park.

· Navy Band Great Lakes Performance | 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. |POW/MIA Plaza, West Fargo

· Navy Week Kickoff Event | 6 p.m. | Fargo City Council Chambers

· Navy Week remarks and presentation by Vice Adm. Munsch

· Flag ceremony with USS Constitution and Navy Band Great Lakes

· Redhawks Baseball Game | 7 p.m. | Newman Outdoor Field

· The Navy Band will perform the national anthem with color guard provided by USS Constitution sailors, Naval History and Heritage Command will have a display with information on naval history.

TUESDAY, JULY 20

· Navy Week Proclamation | 1:15 p.m. - 2 p.m. | Fargo City Hall

· Navy Band Great Lakes performance, flag ceremony with USS Constitution sailors, Proclamation by Dr. Mayor Tim Mahoney and Vice Adm. Munsch, USS North Dakota sailors will also be in attendance.

· Fargo Park District’s Gatherings on Tuesday | 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. |Longfellow Park, Fargo

· Sailors from USS Constitution, USS North Dakota and Navy History and Heritage Command will take part in the evening’s activities.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

· Little Red Reading Bus | 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. | Arbor Woods Park, West Fargo

· Sailors from USS North Dakota read to children in the park.

· Little Red Reading Bus | 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. | Meadowridge Park, West Fargo

· Sailors from USS North Dakota read to children in the park.

· Navy Band Great Lakes Performance | 1 p.m. - 2p.m. | Plains Art Museum

· Workshop: Doing business with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps |1 p.m. - 4p.m. | Dakota Medical Foundation

· FREE event registration: https://ndptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/250

· Navy Band Great Lakes Performance | 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. | Red River Zoo

· Open air concert with the FM Kicks Band.

· Sailors from USS Constitution, Navy History and Heritage Command, and Nimitz Carrier Strike Group will be in attendance and engaging with the public.

THURSDAY, JULY 22

· Little Red Reading Bus | 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. | Goldenwood Park, West Fargo

· Sailors from USS Constitution read to children in the park.

· Little Red Reading Bus | 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. | Shadow Wood Park, West Fargo

· Sailors from USS Constitution read to children in the park.

· Navy Band Great Lakes Performance | 11 a.m. - 12p.m. | Dr. James Carlson Branch library

· Movies at the Square |6 p.m. -7 p.m. | Broadway Square

· Sailors from EOD, Navy Operational Support Center Fargo Reserve Component and USS North Dakota will attend the show and engage with the audience.

· Navy Band Great Lakes Performance | 7 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. | Gooseberry Mound Park, Moorhead

· Open air concert with the FM Kicks Band.

FRIDAY, JULY 23

· Fitness Fridays | 9 a.m. -10 a.m. | Broadway Square

· Explosive Ordinance Disposal Group 1 will lead the fitness class.

· Navy Band Great Lakes Performance | 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. | Sanford Medical Center Fargo

· Woodwind concert in the hospital lobby.

· Navy Week Closing Flag Ceremony | TBD |Fargo City Hall

· USS Constitution sailor lower Navy Flag to present to the City of Fargo.

· Navy Band Great Lakes Performance | 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Broadway Square

· Brass concert in Broadway Square

SATURDAY, JULY 24 & SUNDAY, JULY 25

· Fargo Airsho | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Hector International Airport

· Meet the sailors and watch the Blue Angels perform.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.