Two girls kidnapped from park in Stephen, Minnesota

STEPHEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is in custody, accused of kidnapping two girls from a park in Stephen, Minnesota.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 4:45 a.m. on July 10. The caller said a 12-year-old and 14-year-old were forced into a vehicle driven by Julio Clauson. The caller and another person were following the vehicle and giving law enforcement information about where the vehicle was going. They said it appeared that Julio was trying to “lose them.”

When the girls were taken, they were with three other friends, who left the park for a bit. When the friends returned, they saw Clauson talking with the two girls. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the girls knew who Clauson was because of conversations on Snapchat.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Clauson was using aggressive language and gestures, the girls where scared and got into his vehicle. Clauson was reportedly driving recklessly around Stephen and eventually headed south on Highway 75 toward Warren, Minnesota. Clauson was driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour. Deputies say Clauson drove around Warren, then headed south on Highway 75 toward Crookston.

Clauson was eventually stopped by Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies. The girls were not in the vehicle at that time, but were found on Highway 75 walking back to Warren. The girls were not hurt.

Julio Clauson was taken into custody by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for warrants out of St. Louis County. Charges are pending out of Marshall County.

