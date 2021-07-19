‘Smoke just kept on going’: Fargo Fire Dept. battle house fire of 24th St. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Dept. responded to a house fire off 24th St. S. Sunday night. The call came in around 8:40 P.M. and according to residents in the area, they were there within minutes.

“I said, ‘Call 911, there’s a fire.’” said Kip Anderson, who lives off 24th St. S. “Smoke just kept on going.”

The Fargo Police Dept. and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was on scene as well. At least one person was taken to an ambulance.

