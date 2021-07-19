Republicans petition to recall Valley City Representative Dwight Kiefert

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group of lawmakers in Valley City have submitted a petition in attempt to recall Republican Representative Dwight Kiefert. Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved the petition for circulation.

Shane Anderson is the chairman of the sponsoring committee. Others listed on the committee include Valerie Hubbard, Tamera Kleymann, Phillip Kleymann, Rory Gabel, Barry Borg and Josh Kleymann. All committee members are from Valley City. The group is requesting that Kiefert be recalled for “failing to meet the standards of a Republican representing District 24.”

The petition goes on to say, “the standards that we hold Representative Kiefert to are espoused in the ND Republican Party platform, the ND Constitution, and the US Constitution. After careful examination, we have concluded that Representative Kiefert has not committed to these standards and that a recall of his current term is the only recourse for the voting constituents of District 24.”

In order for the signatures to be valid, the circulator and signer of the petition must be a qualified voter in North Dakota’s District 24.

